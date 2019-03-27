Sunny Leone is one of the hottest ladies of the Indian film industry. Even after she has been mocked and ridiculed for her porn days, she has overcome it by her sheer determination and hard work, and emerged as one of the most loved and adored actors. The diva never misses a chance to sway her fans with her sexy photos. Here are 20 photos in which Sunny Leone slayed the red-hot look. Be it a red dress, gown, bikini or a saree, Sunny Leone knows how to rock them all!!

Sunny Leone is one of the most sizzling ladies of the industry who keeps on hitting the internet with her hot and happening photos. The star never misses a chance to grab our attention and steal our hearts. With her talent and hard work, Sunny Leone has multiplied her fanbase to double. She is also emerging as a social media icon for her sensuous photoshoots. Sunny Leone drives fans crazy with her super looks and the internet is flooded with these sexy photos.

This time too, the star is here to leave you stunned with her stunning photos. While we love to Sunny Leone in all the popping colours, red is one of the most loved. The diva looks absolutely sizzling in red. She can carry any outfit with utmost ease, be it a saree, bikini or a classy dress. There are many photos of her on her official Instagram handle too. We have brought the best collection of Sunny Leone in sizzling red, looking hot as ever! Take a look!

Many of her fans might not know that Sunny Leone’s real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra but she is popular by her stage name only. Rumours say that the diva changed her name when she entered the porn industry and since then, she has been known with that name only.

The Canadian actor has American citizenship also and even ranked on the 12 top porn stars in 2010.

Sunny Leone shot to fame with her natural vivacious self in controversial show Bigg Boss Season 5. Since then, the diva has been parts of many reality shows. Sunny Leone was even seen hosting the popular Indian reality show Splitsvilla on MTV. The gorgeous woman fought attempts to limit her image and stereotype her as a porn star and entered Bollywood years back.

Sunny Leone debuted in the industry with the Pooja Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2 and since then, she has been entertaining fans with different interesting roles. Some of the popular hit movies of Sunny Leone are Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ek Paheli Leela (2015), One Night Stand (2016) and Tera Intezaar (2017).

Sunny Leone is soon going to enter the Tamil and Malayalam film industries with her upcoming list of movies Veeramadevi, Madhura Raja and Rangeela. Madhura Raja has been helmed by Vysakh and bankrolled by Nelson Ipe under the name of Nelson Ipe Cinemas.

