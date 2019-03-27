Known to set the screens on fire, Sunny Leone is one of the hottest celebrities in India. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Jism 2 and has featured in blockbuster songs like Pani Wala Dance, Baby Doll, Pink Lips, Trippy Trippy and more. Here is a curated list of Sunny Leone's Top 20 hot swimsuit photos and 5 swimsuit videos. The too-hot-to-handle photos are sure to raise the temperature.

When it comes to setting the screens on fire with her seductive and sultry avatar, who can do it better than Sunny Leone. Known as one of the hottest celebrities in India, Sunny Leone has carved a space for herself in the entertainment industry with bold choices. Having featured in multiple photoshoots, Sunny takes social media by storm with her too-hot-to-handle photos. Be it donning a bikini, swimsuit, mini skirts to dresses, she can carry any look with the same oomph and panache.

With a curvaceous body and appealing expressions, Sunny Leone knows to sweep her fans off their feet with her sizzling looks that set the Internet ablaze. These jaw-dropping photos are sure to set the temperatures soaring. Sunny Leone rose to fame with an illustrious career in the adult film industry and was ranked among top women pornstars.

She ventured into Bollywood after a brief stint in reality television show Bigg Boss. She made her debut with the film Jism 2 followed by films in Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Tera Intezaar and many more. However, it is her dance numbers like Baby Doll, Laila Mein Laila, Pani Wala Dance, Trippy Trippy, Pink Lips and many more that topped the music charts and made fans go weak in the knees.

As she continues to enthral the audience with her ravishing looks and sexy dance moves, Sunny has made her presence felt in television and web streaming series. Sunny Leone is the face of MTV Splitsvilla and co-hosts the show with Rannvijay Singha. Last year, Sunny essayed her journey so far in her biopic web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone that made all the right buzz. The second season of the biopic web series has also been released.

Sunny Leone is currently gearing up to make her debut in the Tamil film industry with her film Veeramadevi. On the personal front, Sunny Leone tied the knot with Daniel Weber in 2011. The duo is proud parents of 3 kids – Nisha, Asher and Noah.

Here is a compilation of Sunny Leone’s Top 20 hot photos in a swimsuit.







For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More