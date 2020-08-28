Bollywood actor Sunny Leone‘s name mischievously made it to the top of the merit list for admission to an undergraduate programme of a Kolkata college on Thursday.

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone‘s name mischievously appeared in the top of the merit list for admission to an undergraduate programme of a Kolkata college on Thursday. The first list for the admission to BA (Honours) in English at Ashutosh College posted on its website had the actor’s name at the top.

Application ID and roll number accompanied the name on the list. Alongside the name, 400 or full marks in the best of four subjects in class 12 board examinations were mentioned on the list.The incident raised questions among the college about the online admission process that is underway.

Sunny tweeted about the same on Twitter. She wrote, “See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class.”

ALSO READ : Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Tejas’ to release in December 2020

See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class 😉 😆😜 — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) August 28, 2020

Sunny Leone is currently living in LA with husband Daniel Weber, his mom, and the kids. The 39-year-old actor has been in this industry for 9 years and has entertained her fans with item songs and all of them have been a massive hit.

ALSO READ : Uproar over Rhea’s Interview continues, now Actor’s sister rebuts Rhea’s claims, says she “drugged, confined and isolated” him

ALSO READ : Ayushmann to be elusive on social media because of physical transformation?