A biopic about Sunny Leone, titled Karenjit, will soon be streaming on the web platform ZEE5. The title is a reference to the former adult film actress’s birth name, Karenjit Kaur Vohra. The biopic would answers questions such as her decision to leave Canada for India and the reason behind choosing Sunny as her stage name. Leone who recently welcomed twins through surrogacy shared a picture on Instagram and got seriously trolled for it.

Bollywood most sensational actress Sunny Leone garners to a huge social media following. The former porn-star who has permanently shifted to the film industry was last seen in Tera Intezaar opposite Arbaaz Khan which released in December 2017 but did not work well on the box-office. Despite the fact that her movies have not seen exceptional success in the industry, her fan following is constantly on the rise. She is known for a sensual and sexy avatar and has performed multiple item numbers in movies.

Sunny Leone who has a following of more than 12 million on Instagram recently was trolled for her attempt at making tea. While making tea is not a difficult task, it is a time-consuming feat when you use a lighter to heat the kettle up. Yes, you read that rightmSunny used a red lighter to heat up a hot pink kettle in the middle of a forest looking area. While she captioned it “Please don’t try making tea with only a lighter!! It doesn’t work. Tried it…Done it…Failed!!! Lol”, her audience spared no time in trolling her and commenting “Bribal ki Khichdi” on the post.

Birbal ki khichdi is a proverb which is used in a situation when some work being done is taking much more time than usual, which seems right in this situation. The picture seems staged because under what circumstance would Leone find the need to make tea? In any case, Sunny was recently in the news when she along with her husband Daniel Weber announced the birth of twins Noah and Asher via surrogacy, this news came a few months after she adopted a daughter.

Sunny Leone also announced her biopic which is titled Karenjit which will cover topics about her life such as why she moved to Canada, why she picked Sunny as her name, what her life used to be like before she stepped into the adult entertainment industry and her subsequent journey into Bollywood.

