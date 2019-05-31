Sunny Leone has created a buzz on the internet with her latest Instagram photo in which she can be seen donning a classy casual look. Pumping her summer look, Sunny Leone has accessorised with an aviator. In a blue top, Sunny Leone can be seen posing for the camera like a pro. With her stylish braids, the diva has left everyone awestruck.

Bollywood’s babydoll Sunny Leone keeps on hogging headlines for her hot and happening photos on Instagram. The diva is once again breaking the internet with her sexy casual look. Emerging as a social media star, Sunny Leone carries a massive fan following and keeps on impressing her fans with the latest Instagram photos.

Take a look at the photo here!

Sunny has featured in a number of Bollywood films including Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ek Paheli Leela, Singh Is Bliing, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Mastizaade, Tera Intezaar, Arjun Patiala. The actor is gearing for her upcoming project which will also mark her debut in South Indian Film Industry. Sunny Leone will be stepping into Tamil and Malayalam movies which projects like Rangeela, Madhura Raja and Veeramadevi. Sunny Leone will be seen in different avatars and will play the role of a princess warrior.

Sunny Leone shot to fame when she appeared in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan. Later, in 2012, she made her big Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2. Sunny Leone has given many super hit item numbers to Bollywood including Pink Lips, Shake That Booty, Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai, Choli Blockbuster, Laila Main Laila, Trippy Trippy, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Chaar Bottle Vodka. She has also emerged as a host of reality shows as she took over the contract for MTV Splitsvilla.

