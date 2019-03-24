Sunny Leone Instagram photo: Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot pictures in a red slide slit dress that she chose to wear at the famous Filmfare Awards 2019. Her messy hair-do and perfect make-up made her entire attire look more beautiful.

Sunny Leone Instagram photo: Bollywood’s baby doll, Sunny Leone is one of the most talented former porn star who rose to light after she entered controversial show Bigg Boss. Ever since her first Bollywood movie Jism which was offered to her while she was in the BB house as an inmate by Mahesh Bhatt, Sunny Leone has never looked back to the hurdles she went through. We all know she is gorgeous, hot and of course a perfect example of being sexy.

Apart from being famous in movie industry, she is a renown face on social media. The stunning Laila Main Laila lady enjoys over 19.5 million fanbase on Instagram itself. In fact, Sunny Leone herself makes her sure her fans are well updated about her professional as well as personal life. Just a few minutes ago, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle to treat her fans with a sexy picture in which she is seen wearing a red side slit gown. Her messy hair-do with dropping silver tops and white foorwear, is a proof that the lady knows how to stun in whatever she wears.

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s uber-hot photo that has garnered over 56k likes within minutes of its upload:

Sunny Leone is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Madhura Raja. Madhura Raja helmed by Vysakh and bankrolled by Nelson Ipe, is made under the banners of Nelson Ipe Cinemas. Manmootty, Jai, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Nedumudi Venu, Salim Kumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Charan Raja and Anusree, Madhura Raja will have Sunny Leone flaunting her dance moves in item number.

Helmed by Vadivudaiyan, Veeramadevi is bankrolled by Ponse Stephen under the banners of Steves Corner. The controversial movie which is in Tamil language was apposed by the critics as they didn’t wanted Sunny Leone to essay the role of Veeramadevi. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 5, 2019.

