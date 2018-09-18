After mesmerising the country with her sensational dance moves and charming persona, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has unveiled her first ever wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Delhi. Joining the league of Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor among many celebrities, Sunny's statue is India's first scented figure and boasts of her signature scent.

However, what marks Sunny’s figure apart from every other is the fact that it is India’s first even scented figure and has been doused with the diva’s signature perfume Lust by Sunny. Dressed in a black body-con dress styled with a golden dupatta, choker necklace and shiny silver heels, her pose and is fun yet sensational.

In a media interaction, when quipped about her reaction to the figure, Sunny stated that the statue looks absolutely beautiful and amazing. She added that the team of Madame Tussauds has managed to capture even the tiniest detail to perfection. Speaking about how she feels getting the honour, she said that her journey in India has been completely surreal and whenever she thinks about it she gets emotional.

On being asked about her favourite statue at the museum apart from her, Sunny stated that she really liked the statue of Shah Rukh Khan. Just when she saw his statue, she went like, “Hey There?!”

When NewsX.com quipped Sunny about any special memories associated with Madame Tussauds, she responded that the first time she visited the museum was in Amsterdam. With this, she recalled her memories of running around trying to click photos with every celebrity.

At the event, Sunny got emotional while speaking about her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, When asked the reason behind the same, Sunny stated that this web-series is very close to her heart since it is her story and it is all real. If it had been fictional, she would not have been so emotionally attached to it.

Along with the unveiling on Sunny Leone’s wax statue, her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone’s Season 2 has been released on Zee5 today.

Check out photos of Sunny Leone’s Madame Tussauds figure here:

Have a look at some exclusive photos from the event:

Watch the making of Sunny Leone’s wax statue here:

