Sunny Leone video: The latest video shared by Bollywood dancing sensation Sunny Leone on her official Instagram account has been breaking the Internet! In the video, we see Sunny Leone in a sexy white dress and is looking way too cute!

Sunny Leone will be soon making her debut in the Tamil and Malayalam film industry

Sunny Leone video: Former porn star and Bollywood dancing sensation Sunny Leone has been breaking the Internet with her sexy, hot, stunning and gorgeous photos as well as videos which the One Night Stand actress keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. The latest video shared by the former Bigg Boss contestant has taken social media by storm and has set the Internet on fire! In the video, we see Sunny Leone playing with Oreo biscuits and is looking way too cute with her funny expressions!

Sunny Leone, in the video, is dressed in a sexy white dress and is making different kinds of expressions while placing the Oreo biscuits on her eyes! Sunny Leone is a former adult star who entered Bollywood in 2012 with Mahesh Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2. Before making her big Bollywood debut, Sunny Leone became popular in India after she participated in popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss in 2011 in the 5th season.

After participating in Bigg Boss 5 which is hosted by Salman Khan, Sunny Leone became a popular name and she bagged her first Bollywood film as well. She is married to Daniel Weber and is blessed with three cute kids—Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

Sunny Leone is now extremely popular in Bollywood and has starred in several Bollywood films such as Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Beiimaan Love, One Night Stand, Mastizaade, Tera Intezaar, among many others. Sunny Leone will be soon making her debut in the Tamil and Malayalam film industry with upcoming films such as Veeramadevi, Madhura Raja, and Rangeela.

She has also starred in many item songs such as Laila Main Laila, Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai, Choli Blockbuster, Trippy Trippy, Kuth Kuth Jayacha Honeymoon La, Shake That Booty, Pink Lips, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Paani Wala Dance, among many others. She is also a social media sensation with more than 20 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

Sunny Leone keeps sharing her adorable videos and stunning photos which set the Internet on fire! Sunny Leone has also hosted several television reality shows such as MTV Splitsvilla.

