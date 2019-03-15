Sunny Leone video: Bollywood hottie Sunny Leone has been killing it on social media with her hot and sexy videos and her latest video in which she is dressed in pink has taken social media by storm, have a look.

Sunny Leone has been entertaining us with her amazing dance numbers

Sunny Leone video: Bollywood item girl Sunny Leone has been breaking the Internet with her stunning videos which have been taking social media by storm! In the latest video shared by the Jism 2 actress on her official Instagram account on Friday, the Baby Doll of Bollywood looks stunning in a pink shirt and a white see with a cute shade of baby pink lip colour. Sunny Leone’s video has gone viral on social media and fans are loving her cute avatar.

Sunny Leone is a former adult star who was very popular in the adult film industry before she participated in the popular Indian reality show Bigg Boss in 2011 which is said to be one of the most controversial reality shows. Sunny Leone has now established a career in Bollywood. She got a break in Bollywood after her stint in Bigg Boss and made her debut with erotic-thriller Jism 2 in 2012. Sunny Leone has been entertaining us with her amazing dance numbers such as Laila Main Laila, Pink Lips, Baby Doll, Chaar Bottle Vodka, among many others.

She is also a television host and has hosted television shows like Splitsvilla. Sunny Leone will also be seen in regional films such as Veeramadevi and is also a social media star.

