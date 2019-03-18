Sunny Leone video: Bollywood item queen Sunny Leone's latest Instagram dance video which the Baby Doll shared on her official Instagram account on Monday has gone viral on social media have a look!

Sunny Leone video: Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone, who never fails to impress fans with her amazing dance videos and photos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account, has once again set the screens on fire with her latest dance video which she shared on her official Instagram account on Monday afternoon. In the video, we see Sunny Leone shakes a leg with her team. Dressed in a casual white tee and black lowers, Sunny Leone looks sexy as she makes some sizzling moves! Sunny Leone has a huge fan base across the globe!

The former porn star began her career in the Indian film industry after participating in the 5th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss post which she made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 in 2011. Sunny Leone is married to American businessman Daniel Weber and the wonderful couple is blessed with three beautiful kids—Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. The couple adopted baby girl Nisha Kaur Weber in 2017 and the next year, they welcomed their twin baby boys through surrogacy and are not a complete happy family!

Sunny Leone has starred in a number of Bollywood films such as Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Jackpot, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Ragini MMS 2, Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Tera Intezaar, among a few others and has also featured in Tamil film Vadacurry in 2003 in which she has a special appearance.

She will be seen in a full-fledged role in her upcoming Tamil film Veeramadevi. Sunny Leone has featured in a number of item songs such as Pink Lips in Hate Story 2, Laila Main Laila in Raees, Paani Wala Dance, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Piya More in Baadshaho, Trippy Trippy in Bhoomi, among many others and is therefore called one of the sexiest item queens in the Indian film industry and is also the most searched celeb on social media and Google.

Sunny Leone will soon be seen in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Punjabi films and has become one of the most known faces in Bollywood as well.

