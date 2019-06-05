Sunny Leone video: Bollywood dancing sensation and the sexiest item girl Sunny Leone has been turning up the heat on social media with her adorable videos which she shared on Wednesday afternoon, watch here.

She will soon be seen hosting the 12th season of reality TV show MTV Splitsvilla

Sunny Leone video: Former adult star and Bollywood actor-dancer Sunny Leone has been winning the Internet with her latest video in which she is seen making adorable and cute expressions and is cutely scolding her friend who is trying to steal her food (in a funny way) and is looking way too gorgeous. Sunny Leone is dressed in a stylish black formal suit with white stripes and is at the sets of a shoot. Sunny Leone is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses who has been setting the Internet on fire with her sexy and hot photos which she posts on her Instagram.

Sunny Leone has more than 22 million followers on photo-sharing Instagram and has millions of fans across the globe. Sunny Leone is married to American businessman Daniel Weber and is a doting mother to three beautiful kids—Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Weber and Noah Weber. Sunny Leone has starred in a number of Bollywood movies and now she will soon be making her debut in Malayalam and Tamil film industry as well.

Sunny Leone, who has starred in movies like Jackpot, Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand, Ek Paheli Leela, Tera Intezaar, Arjun Patiala, and several others will be now seen in Malayalam movies Rangeela and Madhura Raja and has also been roped in for Tamil movie Veeramadevi in which she will be seen playing the role of a warrior princess.

Sunny Leone is known for her hot and sexy item numbers such as Laila Main Laila, Paani Wala Dance, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Shake That Booty, Pink Lips, Choli Blockbuster, among several others.

She will soon be seen hosting the 12th season of reality TV show MTV Splitsvilla. Sunny Leone is also a former Bigg Boss contestant post which she made her Bollywood debut.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App