Sunny Leone video: Bollywood dancing sensation Sunny Leone's airport look has been breaking the Internet. The diva was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning and her video has taken social media by storm!

The way she is walking in style and carrying herself so gracefully is to die for

Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone, who was in the capital for an event, is back in Mumbai and the diva was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning. In the video, in which we see Sunny Leone in her sexy airport avatar, the Baby Doll of Bollywood looks stunning in a green crop top with white lowers. The way she is walking in style and carrying herself so gracefully is to die for! Sunny Leone, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2012 with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2, has been winning the Internet with her sultry and sexy photos as well as videos which keep doing rounds on social media.

The paparazzi follow Sunny Leone everywhere and the dancing sensation of Bollywood is snapped wherever she goes! Sunny Leone, who has starred in several Bollywood films such as Tera Intezaar, Beiimaan Love, One Night Stand, Mastizaade, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ek Paheli Leela, Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, among many others will be soon making her debut in the Tamil film industry with her upcoming film Veeramadevi in which she is essaying the role of a warrior princess.

She will also be seen in Malayalam films like Madhura Raja and Rangeela. Sunny Leone is one of the best dancers in Bollywood who has won millions of hearts with her stellar performances in item songs such as Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Trippy Trippy, Choli Blockbuster, Laila Main Laila, Kuth Kuth Jayacha Honeymoon La, Shake That Booty, Pink Lips, among many others. She is also a television host and a reality TV judge.

Sunny Leone has been hosting popular reality TV show MTV Splitsvilla for several years now. Sunny Leone has also worked in her own biopic web-series titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone in which she has played her own self as the lead.

Sunny Leone is also a former porn star who participated in the 5th season of one of the most popular and controversial reality shows Bigg Boss which she hosted by Salman Khan. The platform of Bigg Boss marked her Bollywood journey.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More