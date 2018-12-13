Former porn star and the new Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone has been killing it on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with her hot and sexy photos as well as sultry photos. On Thursday morning, a throwback photo of the Baby Doll star started doing rounds on social media and the sultry photo has taken over the Internet.

Former porn star and the new Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone has been killing it on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with her hot and sexy photos as well as sultry photos. On Thursday morning, a throwback photo of the Baby Doll star started doing rounds on social media and the sultry photo has taken over the Internet. In the stunning photo, the Ek Paheli Leela actor looks sizzling in a sexy white dress with red heels. Her seductive expressions and the striking hot pose is to die for! Sunny Leone is a social media sensation with a crazy fan following on social media.

The diva participated in the 5th season of popular reality game show Bigg Boss and then made her grand entry in Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt starrer Jism 2 which was an erotic-thriller. Sunny Leone has now become one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood and has featured in a number of films such as Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ragini MMS 2, among others.

Sunny Leone is one of the sexiest Bollywood dancers who has been entertaining us for the past many years with her sexy and hot dance moves which take social media by storm.

