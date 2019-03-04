Bollywood bombshell Sunny Leone's latest photo which was shared by the Jism 2 actress on her official Instagram account on Monday has gone viral on the Internet and is being loved by fans, have a look!

Bollywood beauty and former adult star Sunny Leone’s sexy, dazzling, sizzling, hot and stunning photos have been setting the Internet ablaze! The Ragini MMS 2 star keeps sharing her adorable and sultry photos as well as videos which take social media by storm and now her latest picture which was shared by the former Bigg Boss contestant on her official Instagram account on Monday evening has been breaking the Internet. In the picture, Sunny Leone looks too hot to handle in a sultry white shirt along with a stylish floral print skirt.

Her pose is to die for and now the photo has gone viral on the Internet. Sunny Leone is one of the most popular faces in the Indian film fraternity and is also one of the most searched social media personalities on Google. Sunny Leone, who is married to American businessman Daniel Weber is also a doting mother to three beautiful kids.

She has featured in a number of Bollywood films and has appeared in several Bollywood item songs such as Pink Lips, Laila Main Laila, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, among many others.

She is a phenomenal dancer and is an Internet sensation with a massive fan base on social media platforms especially Instagram which is a photo-sharing app!

