Popular Bollywood actress and former porn star Sunny Leone has been promoting her new range of cosmetics on her social media accounts. Starstrucksbysl offers you a wide range of products such as some stunning shades of lipsticks and a lot more. However, the diva, who keeps treating her fans by posting sexy and sultry photos on her Instagram account has once again set the Internet on fire after she shared a sexy photo on her Instagram account on Friday.

Wearing a sexy sweatshirt and showing off her left shoulder and her sexy collarbone, Sunny looks absolutely stunning as she poses for the camera. Her sexy expressions in the photo are driving fans crazy! Sunny introduced the new lip shade from her cosmetic range and her stunning and hot photo has taken social media by storm.

Sunny Leone is not only one of the most searched celebrity on Google but has also become a social media sensation all thanks to her sultry and hot posts that she keeps sharing on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Sunny is currently hosting the new season of popular reality game show Splitsvilla 11 along with MTV VJ Rannvijay Singh and is also shooting for her upcoming film Veeramdevi which will mark her Telugu debut. She has featured in many Bollywood film such as Ek paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ragini MMS 2, among many others after she made her big Bollywood debut in Mahesh Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2. She grabbed all eyeballs with her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the fifth season and since then has been ruling our hearts.

Sunny Leone is also a phenomenal dancer and is known to be the most popular item girl of Bollywood after she gave an amazing performance on songs like Laila Main Laila, Baby Doll, Pink Lips, among others.

