Besides being a popular Bollywood celebrity, Sunny Leone is also a prominent internet sensation. Every time, she shares a photo or video on several social media platforms, it goes viral in no time. The actor recently posted a new photo on her Instagram handle which has taken the internet by storm.

What is sunnier than a sunny day, any guesses? Don’t pressurise your brain that much as we are always here to help you. So, the answer for the above query is nothing else but grinning Sunny Leone. In case you don’t believe us, then check out Sunny’s latest Instagram photo and don’t forget to thank Sunny for making our day a bit brighter. Sunny Leone recently posted an eye-catching post via her Instagram handle that has taken the internet by storm. In the post, Sunny has asked her followers to caption her new photo which is adorable, cute and after a point ineffable

In just an hour, the photo has garnered over 100,092 likes while the comment section is jampacked with compliments for the gorgeous actor. Donning a peach high neck crop tank top paired with an adorable accessory, the actor is looking enchanting. It is totally impossible to take our eyes off her. Also, it seems that Sunny is busy playing baseball and is extremely happy after scoring a point for her team. Here’s take a look:

Caption this 😎😜 #SunnyLeone #SplitsvillaXI A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Aug 30, 2018 at 10:49pm PDT

Isn’t she looking gorgeous? Sunny Leone is on a roll lately. She has also created her niche in the Bollywood industry. Besides this, the web series based on her life titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story has received a great response from the critics and audiences.

It’s a yellow kinda day!!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Aug 18, 2018 at 12:50am PDT

