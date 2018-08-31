What is sunnier than a sunny day, any guesses? Don’t pressurise your brain that much as we are always here to help you. So, the answer for the above query is nothing else but grinning Sunny Leone. In case you don’t believe us, then check out Sunny’s latest Instagram photo and don’t forget to thank Sunny for making our day a bit brighter. Sunny Leone recently posted an eye-catching post via her Instagram handle that has taken the internet by storm. In the post, Sunny has asked her followers to caption her new photo which is adorable, cute and after a point ineffable

In just an hour, the photo has garnered over 100,092 likes while the comment section is jampacked with compliments for the gorgeous actor. Donning a peach high neck crop tank top paired with an adorable accessory, the actor is looking enchanting. It is totally impossible to take our eyes off her. Also, it seems that Sunny is busy playing baseball and is extremely happy after scoring a point for her team. Here’s take a look:

Caption this 😎😜 #SunnyLeone #SplitsvillaXI

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Isn’t she looking gorgeous? Sunny Leone is on a roll lately. She has also created her niche in the Bollywood industry. Besides this, the web series based on her life titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story has received a great response from the critics and audiences. 

Finally in Dubai! Mini vacation begins! Thanks @dirrty99 for sweeping us all away!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

#Repost @officialhumansofbombay ・・・ “We met through Daniel’s band mate at a club in Vegas. He says it was love at 1st sight, not for me though, because all we did was make small talk–there weren’t any floating hearts or violins. But somehow he got my number & email ID. What I liked is that he didn’t call me, but emailed me instead–that’s how we began talking. Coincidentally, I was going to NY, where he lived when he emailed me saying, ‘You’re never going to give me your number, are you?’ Which is when I gave in & he asked me out. I was late for our 1st date. But like a gentleman, he waited patiently. When I reached & we started talking–there was the violin moment. The whole restaurant disappeared & it was just us. We spoke for 3 hours–it was like I’d known him forever. We had a long courtship–in the beginning, it was just us getting to know each other. I remember when I was in Oman–he sent me a mixed CD & flowers from across the world! I had a stack of calling cards because of how much we spoke! I was in love. He’s so considerate & supportive. In fact, because he wasn’t comfortable with me working with other men in my adult films, he began working with me & we started our own company. Within a few months of dating, my mom passed away. I’d expect a guy to run from such an emotional responsibility–but he stayed. Not only for me, but for my family. I’d wake up crying at night & he’d hold me. He didn’t try to fix the situation–he was present & that’s what mattered. I knew then that he was the one, but it was his turn to make me wait. I remember it like it was yesterday. I was looking for a box to put my ring in. When randomly, he gave me this beautiful mahogany box which he’d made. It said, ‘With love, Daniel.’ I was so excited with the box, when he said, ‘I also have another ring for you!’ YES!! I was jumping–how could I not? I’m so lucky to have him. The proposal was simple–exactly how I wanted it. It’s been 7 years now & we’re just the same. He supports every dream of mine like it’s his own–he makes me believe that anything is possible. And when we’re all together–the kids, me & Danny making us breakfast…life itself is a dream, one I can’t be

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

It's a yellow kinda day!!!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

 

