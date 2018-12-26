In the pictures, Sunny is sporting a red off-shoulder pull-over paired with a cute pair of socks making her look just too adorable. The diva has chosen to keep her tresses open as wave mounting her beauty to another level. The picture has been grabbing a lot of attention online as it has garnered over 154,546 likes so far.

Sunny Leone is on a roll lately and diva has achieved quite a lot in 2018. Wishing her fans Happy Holidays, the Jism 2 actor recently took to her Instagram handle to extend best wishes to her followers. The beauty posted a sizzling photo along with a cute little message reading, “Hope all your Christmas wishes came true !!! 😜😍,” while wishing Merry Christmas to her fan. The diva is looking jaw-droppingly gorgeous in the picture as she strikes a pose with a bunch of Christmas gifts wrapped in some exciting wraps.

In the pictures, Sunny is sporting a red off-shoulder pull-over paired with a cute pair of socks making her look just too adorable. The diva has chosen to set her tresses open as wave mounting her beauty to another level. The picture has been grabbing a lot of attention online as it has garnered over 154,546 likes so far. Coming to the comment section, Sunny’s fans just can’t stop complimenting her beauty. Here’s take a look at the picture that Sunny has shared via her official Instagram profile:

On the work front, Sunny is currently hosting MTV Splitsvilla Season 11 with Rannvijay Singh. Sunny is all set to mark her Tollywood debut with her upcoming film, Veeramahadevi. Meanwhile, the picture has been facing serious backlash from the people in Karnataka as they are offended by the fact that Sunny will play the role of a Goddess in the movie given that she is a former adult entertainer.

