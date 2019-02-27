Sunny Leone workout video: Bollywood's baby doll, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram account to share her workout video. Well, the lady who is on the urge of doing bridge exercise perfectly, is seen trying her level best to learn with professional guidance.

Sunny Leone workout video: Just like other hot divas of Bollywood industry, Sunny Leone too makes sure she stays fit and healthy by working out. Though the lady has barely been spotted by the shutterbugs outside the gym or in workout attire but her videos on the photo-sharing app are proof that she knows how to stay in that figure. The gorgeous Jism 2 star took to her official Instagram handle to share her workout video that has already driven away our Wednesday blues.

In a pink coloured top with black treggings, Sunny is seen doing a bridge exercise. Under the guidance of a professional trainer, Leone made sure she was doing it rightly. She captioned her post saying that the work is in progress and Rahul Suryavanshi is a professional. Asking for a couple of weeks from her fans for making her bridge look nicer than what it looks now, the lady named her current bridge as walk over. The post was viewed by over 202,540 Instagram users within hours of its upload. If you missed watching the latest video of Sunny Leone, take a sneak peek to the collaged post which has Sunny’s bridge exercise on the top followed by her trainer’s video.

On the work front, Sunny Leone is all set to make her Malayalam debut with Madhura Raja starring Mammootty, Jai, Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Reshma Rajan, Anusree, Shamna Kasim and Mahima Nambiar. The film is helmed by Vysakh and bankrolled by Nelson Ipe under the banners of Nelson Ipe Cinemas.

