Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone is not only a phenomenal dancer and star but is also a loving mother. The Ek Paheli Leela actress was snapped at the airport with her kids Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber and the family looked adorably cute. In the photo, we see Sunny smiling as she is holding one of her twin boys in her arms while little Nisha is holding her hands. Sunny Leone kept it casual in a black leather jacket and blue denim jeans.

Sunny Leone is married to Daniel Weber and they both adopted baby girl Nisha Kaur Weber last year in July and then welcomed twin boys through surrogacy. Sunny Leone is a former porn star who entered Bollywood after participating in the 5th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss and later bagged her first Bollywood film titled Jism 2 by Mahesh Bhatt. Sunny Leone has now become a big star after featuring in a number of Bollywood films such as Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand, among many others. Sunny Leone has also appeared in many Bollywood item songs such as Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Pink Lips, among others.

She will soon be making her debut in the Tamil film industry as well.

