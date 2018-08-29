Bollywood actor and former adult star Sunny Leone's latest Instagram photo which she shared on Wednesday afternoon has taken over the Internet. Dressed in a sexy black top, Sunny Leone looks gorgeous as she poses for the camera.

Her sexy avatar on the show is being loved by everyone

Wearing a high-neck black top with open hair and minimal makeup, Sunny Leone looks amazingly sexy in her latest Instagram post. Sunny Leone is currently hosting the 11th season of reality game show Splitsvilla. Her sexy avatar on the show is being loved by everyone. Sunny Leone, who has been winning millions of hearts with her dance skills in Bollywood, will be making her debut in Telugu film industry with her next film Veeramdevi.

Sunny will be playing the role of a warrior princess in the film. Sunny Leone participated in the fifth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss after which she made her big Bollywood debut in Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2. Sunny Leone is a former porn star who has now featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, among many others.

