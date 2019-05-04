Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's behind-the-scenes video is currently sizzling the Internet. In stylish attires and different hairstyles, the actor is looking smoking hot in the shoot. The hottie has a massive fan base and leaves no chance of giving major fashion goals to her fans.

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is among the most stylish actors of the industry who misses no chance of creating a buzz with her fashion game and on-screen presence. The actor is not only a successful actor, but she also masters the talent of drawing the attention of her followers with her hot and sexy photos on social media. Recently, the actor’s behind-the-scenes video is making rounds on the Internet. The beauty has recently shot for Filmfare’s May’s edition in various avatars. In stunning dresses, dewy makeup and unique hairstyles, the actor is looking ravishing in the shoot.

In the first shoot, the actor is looking smoking hot in a red satin dress and is posing lying on a couch. In the second, Sunny is looking alluring with a simple green one-piece and simple makeup. It is not the first time when Sunny Leone is making us go weak in the knees, she continues this and leaves no stone unturned to win millions of hearts on social media.

Talking about work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in reality show Splitsvilla while hosting the show with MTV Roadies contestant Rannvijay Singha. The actor will also feature in Malayalam film Madhura Raja with Mammootty in a lead role. The film was directed by Vyasakh and was written by Udaykrishna. Apart from Mammootty, the film also features Jai and Jagapathi Babu.

Recently, Sunny Leone has also invested in Fork Media Group’s digital publication, Hauterfly. The fashion and lifestyle website specially aims towards millennial women in India. It seems that the actor has taken the right steps towards entrepreneurship and has now become one of the equity holders in the fashion portal Hauterfly.

Sunny Leone commenced with her acting career in the year 2012 in the erotic thriller film Jism 2 and post to it gave a series of hit films like Ragini MMS 2, Tera Intezaar, Ek Paheli Leela and many more. Sunny got married to musician Daniel Weber in 2011 and together both of them leaves no chance of creating a buzz with major couple goals.

