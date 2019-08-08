Sunny Leone is one of the most prominent names of Bollywood today and has made her appearance in a number of Bollywood movies.

Sunny Leone is a name today which everyone is aware of and from the porn industry to Bollywood, she made her place that today means a lot and her story is very inspirational as shown in her biopic Karenjit Kaur. Sunny was born on May 13th, 1981 in Canada. She is an Indian-American actress and model currently ruling the heart of the public through Bollywood where she made her debut in 2012 by erotic thriller Jism-2 which was loved by the public and Sunny Leone was accepted as an actress by the Indian public in Bollywood. Post Jism-2 she was seen in many other Bollywood films like Jackpot(2013), Ragini MMS 2(2014), Ek Paheli Leela(2015), Tera Intezaar(2017) and apart from this she gave many hit item numbers to the Bollywood which entertained public and gave party goals to the public.

Sunny Leone is a former porn star and was given the title of Penthouse Pent Of The Year in 2003 and was in the list of 12 top pornstars in 2010. She faced a lot of criticism while making her debut in Bollywood but hardly got affected and made her name and identity. She is loved by everyone today as a sensational actress of Bollywood.

Recently she adopted a child and faced a lot of controversies as people were not likely accepting a former pornstar to adopt a child but she as usual ignored all the controversy and today is the mother of 3 kids Nisha, Asher, and Noah and is taking care of them with her husband Daniel Weber.

