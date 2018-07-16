Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, who was a former adult star, adopted a baby girl last year from an orphanage in a district called Latur in Maharashtra in September last year. Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber named her Nisha Kaur Weber. Sunny and Daniel set many examples for people after they adopted the girl who was earlier rejected by 11 parents. Sunny keeps sharing pictures of her beautiful daughter Nisha on her Instagram account and shares how she loves her and would protect her for the rest of her life.

It has been a year that Nisha entered the life of Sunny and Daniel and as she completes one year with her family, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram account to share that although it has been a year since Nisha entered her life, but it feels like she has known her for a lifetime.

Sharing an adorable picture with Nisha and Daniel in which Sunny is holding Nisha in her arms, Sunny wrote that Nisha is a part of her heart and soul and also said that Nisha is the most beautiful and adorable baby girl in the whole world.

Sunny and Daniel also welcomed their twin sons Noah and Asher through surrogacy this year and their family looks picture perfect now.

A biopic web-series tiled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone has been streaming on Zee5 in which she is played the role of the older Sunny Leone. The biopic web-series narrates the journey of how Sunny was born in an Indian-Canadian Sikh family and her journey from a porn star to a Bollywood actress.

She has featured in a number of Bollywood films and is called one of the finest Bollywood dancers. She has featured in a number of item songs for big films such as Raees.

