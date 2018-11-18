Sunny Leone hot and sexy photos and videos: Actor Sunny Leone has shared a video on the social networking site Instagram, which has created a buzz on the Internet. In the video, Sunny Leone is shaking her leg on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s super hit song Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha along with the team.

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone on Sunday shared a video on the social networking site Instagram, in which she is shaking her leg on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 90s super hit song Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha along with other people on the shooting set. She posted the video on her timeline, which went viral within a few minutes. Sunny Leone’s dancing video was viewed and liked by thousands of her fans and has created a buzz on the Internet. Sunny is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a netted black color dress, which she was carrying with high heels. She has paired her looks with subtle make-up and fully curled-up hair.

Sunny Leone captioned the video as, “Happy Sunday!!” and tagged Hitendra Kapopara, Jeeti hair stylist, Vishnu Deva Official, Tomas Moucka and Sunny Rajani.

Sunny Leone has a huge fan following across the globe and has delivered item number songs Laila, Maahi Veh, and Baby Doll. A few days back, Sunny’s video, in which she pranked Splitsvilla 11 contestants by sending them salted doughnuts had created a buzz on the Internet. Sunny Leone is all set to step in the Kollywood with her upcoming film Veermadevi, in which she will be seen playing the role of a goddess. The first poster of the film has been released by the makers and it got a good response from the audience.

