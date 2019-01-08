Sunny Leone is undoubtedly one of the sexiest divas of Bollywood. The gorgeous lady has a charming smile and an attractive curvaceous body that leaves everyone breathless with its deadly combination. Be it the skimpy swimsuits or red-carpet gowns, Sunny Leone knows how to slay it all with her hotness.

Sunny Leone is undoubtedly one of the sexiest divas of Bollywood. The gorgeous lady has a charming smile and an attractive curvaceous body that leaves everyone breathless with its deadly combination. Be it the skimpy swimsuits or red-carpet gowns, Sunny Leone knows how to slay it all with her hotness. Stepped into Bollywood with a dream of acting, Sunny Leone combated and shed her porn-star image from people’s mind and paved her into hearts of her fans.

Currently, she is ruling the social media with her glam-studded posts. The babydoll of the industry has left no stones unturned in driving her fans crazy with her hot and happening updates every day. With the most stunning ensembles, Sunny sets the Internet on fire! This time too, she took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her looking astonishing as ever. Sunny can be seen smiling cheerfully with a sparkle in her eyes. And guess what the sparkle is for? It is food! Yes! Everyone’s favorite Sunny Leone is actually like all of us. The diva captioned the photo saying that this is how she reacts when donuts arrive at her! Take a look!

Well, this is not the first time she has swayed her fans with her stunning Instagram photos. With a massive following of more than 17.6 million followers, Sunny Leone keeps on impressing her fans. Take a look at some of the breathtaking stills!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More