Sunny Leone, who is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses and has featured in a number of Bollywood films and item songs has taken social media by storm after she shared a stunning photo on her official Instagram account on Wednesday morning!

Bollywood stunner and the Baby Doll sensation Sunny Leone is one of the most searched social media personalities which make her an Internet sensation! With over 18.4 million Instagram followers, Sunny Leone keeps sharing sexy and sultry photos and videos on her official Instagram account which make her millions of fans across the globe go crazy! In the latest photo shared by the Ragini MMS 2 actress, Sunny Leone looks stunning in a candid pose.

With her caption, we see that the photo is from a shoot as she gave the caption that the work mode is on! Sunny Leone is one of the most amazing dancers in Bollywood who is a former porn star and made her debut in Bollywood with Jism 2 which was an erotic-thriller. Sunny Leone at first participated in the controversial reality shows Bigg Boss post which she made her entry in the Indian film industry.

She has worked in several films such as One Night Stand, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, among many others and has also hosted several reality shows such as MTV Splitsvilla. Sunny

Leone will now be making her debut in Tamil and Telugu film industry with her upcoming film Veeramahadevi. She is also a phenomenal dancer.

