Ahead of India vs Pakistan cricket match, Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has shared a video on her Instagram account sharing her excitement for the much-awaited Asia Cup India vs Pakistan match. In the video, which has gone viral on social media, we see Sunny Leone sharing her excitement saying that it cannot get bigger than this and that she will be making her fantasy team on eleven wickets today.

The video has been loved by her millions of fans especially those who love cricket. Sunny Leone is one of the most searched social media personalities and is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses who is also a former porn star. She participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss post which she featured in a number of films after making her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2.

Sunny Leone is currently hosting the 11th season of reality game show Splitsvilla and will be making her debut in the Telugu film industry with Veeramdevi. Her photos and videos break the Internet all thanks to her sexy personality.

