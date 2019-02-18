Bollywood hottie Sunny Leone's latest dance track Hollywood Wak Nakhre is receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. In just 2-3 days of release, the video has got more than 2 million views on YouTube. The song features Sunny Leone in a hot avatar with Upesh Jangwal. Watch the full video here!

Sunny Leone's sexy moves in Hollywood Wak Nakhre song will sweep you off your feet

Glam doll Sunny Leone’s latest peppy Punjabi song Hollywood Wale Nakhre is winning hearts all over. The video of the song has already crossed 2 million views in just 2 days of its release. Hollywood wale Nakhre is sung by Upesh Jangwal and is surprisingly his debut in the world of music. Penned by Sachin Singhania and Tanveer Singh Kohli, the video features Sunny Leone is the most sizzling avatar opposite the singer himself Upesh Jangwal.

Well, be it in her real-life or reel-life, Sunny Leone never misses making a statement with her styling. The diva looks absolutely stunning in the song, sweeping fans off their feet. The video starts with an attractive location of Greece where Sunny Leone can be seen dancing and having fun with Upesh Jangwal. She is donning a gorgeous pink color kurta with denim shorts.

Here’s the full video, watch!

Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle to announce the release of her song and once again, she shared the happiness of 2 million views with an Instagram post. The video was showered with love and praises the moment it was launched and garnered 100k likes in just a few moments of release. So, it not so surprising to know that Hollywood wale Nakhre has already crossed the milestone of 2 million views and is growing rapidly.

On the work front, the diva will soon be seen initiating her career into Malayalam movies with her debut movie this year. Sunny Leone is a former adult star and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Here are some of the hot and happening Instagram stills shared by her!

