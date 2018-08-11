Bollywood actress and former adult star Sunny Leone, who is currently hosting the 11th season of popular reality show Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singha, has taken social media by storm after the actress shared an adorable selfie on her Instagram account. Dressed in a white top with pink lips made on it, Sunny is looking extremely cute as she takes a selfie in which she is pouting.

Bollywood actress and former adult star Sunny Leone, who is currently hosting the 11th season of popular reality show Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singha, has taken social media by storm after the actress shared an adorable selfie on her Instagram account. Dressed in a white top with pink lips made on it, Sunny is looking extremely cute as she takes a selfie in which she is pouting. With minimal makeup and open hair, Sunny is looking way too cute and hence the photo has driven all her fans crazy.

Earlier, the diva had posted another photo on her Instagram account from the sets of Splitsvilla 11 in which she was wearing a brownish golden short dress along with a pair of black glares. Sharing the photo, Sunny wrote that she doesn’t know that why is she wearing a heel on rocks! Sunny’s photos have been breaking the Internet and have gone viral in no time.

Sunny is one of the most popular and most searched celebrities on Google and will soon be making her Telugu debut with Veeramdevi and the actress will be seen playing the role of a warrior in the film for the first time. Sunny made her big Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2 after which she featured in a number of Bollywood films.

Her recent biopic web-series titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone has become a hit and fans have loved the biopic made on one of the best dancers Bollywood has. Sunny has also featured in many special item numbers in many big Bollywood films.

The diva sets the silver screen on fire with her sexy dance moves and her songs like Baby Doll, Pink Lips, among others have been loved by fans and her recent photo has taken social media by storm.

