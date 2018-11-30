Sunny Leone hot and sexy photos and videos: Bollywood actor and former porn star, Sunny Leone has again created a buzz on the internet with her latest Instagram post. The video is a trailer for her upcoming makeup studio Star Struck by SL, in which, Sunny Leone has shared some beauty tips and told her female fans that how to apply the makeup on eyeshadows.

Sunny Leone hot and sexy photos and videos: Bollywood actor and former porn star, Sunny Leone has set the internet on fire with her latest video on the photo-sharing site Instagram. The Baby Doll of Bollywood has a huge fan following across the globe. In her latest video, Sunny Leone was looking drop-dead gorgeous in a white color top. The video is a trailer for her upcoming makeup studio Star Struck by SL, in which, Sunny Leone has shared some beauty tips and told her female fans that how to apply the makeup on eyeshadows. Sunny Leone captioned her latest post, “Here is a sneak preview of upcoming #StarsStruckbySL eye shadows! So excited.”

Sunny Leone has a huge fan following of the 16.6 million netizens on Instagram, and her latest video has garnered thousands of like and the comments section is flooded with lovely comments and compliments. According to a report, Sunny Leone is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses and is also the most searched social media personality on Google. Sunny Leone is also known for her phenomenal dance skills, style statement and charming looks.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More