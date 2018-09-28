Bollywood's favourite Baby Doll, Sunny Leone Sunny Leone has the prettiest eyes and the sexiest curves, according to her millions of fans. All thanks to her stunning looks and attractive personality, her photos and videos go viral on social media in no time.

Bollywood’s favourite Baby Doll, Sunny Leone Sunny Leone has the prettiest eyes and the sexiest curves, according to her millions of fans. All thanks to her stunning looks and attractive personality, her photos and videos go viral on social media in no time. All the photos and videos shared by Sunny Leone on photo-sharing app Instagram make the day of her millions on followers. The Bollywood diva on Friday shared another breathtaking photo on her Instagram account which is magical and has got her fans to go gaga over her!

Her beautiful big brown eyes, the priceless smile and those expressions have made the photo garner thousands of likes and a number of comments within no time. Sunny Leone’s followers on Instagram are growing each day and she keeps treating her 15 million followers with her sexy photos.

Sunny Leone is currently hosting the 11th season of MTV’s reality game show Splitsvilla and will also be making her debut in Tollywood debut with Veeramdevi. She is one of the most phenomenal Bollywood dancers and is known for her sexy item numbers such as Laila Main Laila, Pink Lips, Baby Doll, Paani Wala Dance, among many others.

