Sunny Leone’s phone number from Arjun Patiala: Celebs fan always dream about calling and meeting their favorite stars, but sometimes these desires don’t bring the same happiness to everyone but bring harassment and lewd messages. An incident happened to a Delhi man when in reel life Sunny leone shares a phone number to his co-star Diljit Dosanjh, which actually belongs to him.

The controversy took birth when Sunny leone in her latest film Arjun Patiala was seen sharing her number to actor Diljit Dosanjh, but here comes a twist in someone’s real life and that is, the number which was shared, in actual life belongs to Puneet Aggrawal from Delhi, and from that day his life turned upside down but not in a good way.

Speaking to media Puneet said, after the release of the film Arjun Patiala, he started receiving calls from unknown numbers asking him to let them talk to Sunny Leone, and his first stance he thought its a prank played by his friends but initially he realized that his number was actually used by the makers of the film.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt opens up about his character Adheera from KGF Chapter 2: Its similar to Thanos from Avengers

Puneet further added, that he has been harassed by many callers and many demanded him to do nasty stuff, however, he has lodged a complaint but till now the police didn’t take any actions against the filmmakers. In Arjun, Patiala Sunny Leone has a cameo role and the actress also performed in 2-time numbers titled Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda. The film was released on July 26, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App