Bollywood diva and former porn star Sunny Leone is not only a phenomenal actor, a social media personality but also a very good mother. Her posts with her kids Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah and Asher are proof that she is an amazing mother. The Bollywood dancing sensation on Thursday took to her official Instagram account and posted an amazing photo with her twin boys Noah and Asher. In the photo, we see Sunny Leone holding both the munchkins in her hands and we must say that the photo looks adorable!

Sharing the photo on photo-sharing app Instagram, Sunny Leone wished her fans a very Happy Halloween. In the photo which has been breaking the Internet, we see Sunny Leone twinning with her little twins in black lowers and white and black and white stripes top. Her adorable smile in the photo as she holds both her twin boys in her hands in to die for!

Sunny Leone adopted baby girl Nisha Kaur Weber last year in July and later welcomed twin boys named Noah and Asher through surrogacy. She is married to Daniel Weber and has featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand, among many others.

