Bollywood hottie and former porn star is not only one of the sexiest dancers in the Indian film industry but is also a fitness freak. Sunny Leone has a sexy, curvy and toned body which is to die for! However, her millions of fans know that in order to have that sexy body, Sunny Leone does a lot of hard work in the gym and sweats it out so that she can look so sexy. It is not only her hot figure but her stunning and charming face as well which drives all her millions of fans crazy!

She does not need makeup as she can look stunning naturally only and her latest photo with hubby Daniel Weber post workout is a proof of that. In the photo, we see Sunny Leone posing with her husband Daniel Weber post a workout session and she is looking absolutely gorgeous even though she has not applied any makeup on her face. She shared the photo on her official Instagram account and the photo has obviously gone viral on the Internet.

Sunny Leone, on the work front, is currently hosting the 11th season reality game show Splitsvilla and will be soon making her debut in the Tamil film industry with her upcoming film Veermadevi. She has featured in a number of Bollywood films but is mostly known for her sexy item numbers such as Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila, Pink Lips, among others.

