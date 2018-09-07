Bollywood actor and former adult star Sunny Leone on Friday took to her Instagram account to express her happiness at the Supreme Court's decision decriminalising consensual homosexual sex. Sharing a photo on her Instagram account, Sunny Leone wrote that she is extremely proud of India as well as the Supreme Court for the wonderful decision and for taking one step forward.

Bollywood actor and former adult star Sunny Leone on Friday took to her Instagram account to express her happiness at the Supreme Court’s decision decriminalising consensual homosexual sex. Sharing a photo on her Instagram account, Sunny Leone wrote that she is extremely proud of India as well as the Supreme Court for the wonderful decision and for taking one step forward. She also wrote that everyone in the world is God’s children whether they are lesbian, gay or straight.

Sunny Leone shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account on Friday and wrote that she is now wearing her pride India close to her heart. Sunny Leone, in her latest photo, is looking stunning in a sexy white dress and those curls are adding to her charm. Sunny Leone is one of the sexiest Bollywood actors who has been stealing millions of hearts with her stellar dance performances on songs like Pink Lips, Baby Doll, Paani Wala Dance, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Laila Main Laila, among many others.

She is one of the most searched social media personality and is currently hosting the 11th season of reality game show Splitsvilla.

Sunny Leone has more than 14 million followers on her Instagram account and has a huge fan base across the globe.

