Bollywood actor and former porn star Sunny Leone, who is currently hosting the 11th season of controversial reality show Splitsvilla has set social media on fire after she posted a sensuous and sultry photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday morning. It seems like the Baby Doll of Bollywood was out for an exotic dinner and she looks extremely classy sitting at the dining table as she poses for the camera.

Sunny Leone is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses and has worked in a number of Bollywood films ever since she made her Bollywood debut in Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2. Sunny Leone is a former adult star who was one of the most famous porn stars and then entered Bollywood after participating in the 5th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

Sunny Leone keeps sharing such hot and sexy photos on her Instagram account and keeps treating her fans with her sultry photos and along with it also keeps her fans updated about the developments in her life. Sunny Leone will also be making her debut in the Tamil film industry with Veeramdevi. Sunny has more than 14 million followers on her Instagram account and is a social media sensation as well.

