Bollywood actor and former porn star Sunny Leone looks like a dream in her latest photoshoot for the popular magazine MensXP. The one and only baby doll of Bollywood, Sunny Leone looks ravishing in her latest photoshoot and as soon as the diva shared the photos on her Instagram account, the photos have taken social media by storm. Dressed in a sexy black dress, Sunny Leone looks priceless as she poses for the camera. Her striking expressions and charming looks are driving fans crazy.

Sunny Leone is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses and her item songs such as Laila Main Laila, Pink Lips, Baby Doll, Paani Wala Dance, among many others have set the silver screen on fire and her latest photos have driven fans crazy. Sunny Leone is currently seen hosting popular reality game show Splitsvilla and will soon be making her debut in Telugu cinema with her upcoming film Veeramdevi.

Sunny Leone is one of the most searched social media personalities and has more than 14 million followers on her Instagram account. She participated in the 5th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss post which she made her Bollywood debut in Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2.

