Bollywood hottie Sunny Leone, who is known for her sexy and sizzling item numbers and her latest dance number titled Moha Mundiri in Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming Malayalam film Madhura Raja has taken social media by storm and her sexy dance moves and hot latka-jhatkas in the song will surely set your screens on fire!

In the song, we see the former porn star Sunny Leone dressed in sexy green and golden lehenga-choli and her sizzling dance moves will blow your mind! The tunes of the song will make you hit the dance floor right away and Sunny Leone’s sexy body is something you cannot get your eyes off! Moha Mundiri has been sung by Sithara Krishnakumar and the lyrics of the song have been penned by BK Harinarayanan.

This film also marks Sunny Leone’s Malayalam debut and fans love her desi avatar in the song which has gone viral on the Internet! Sunny Leone is a former adult star who made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2012 with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism2 after she participated in the 5th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Sunny Leone is known for her sizzling dance numbers such as Laila Main Laila, Pink Lips, Paani Wala Dance, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Chaar Bottle Vodka, among many others and she is one of the sexiest actresses in Bollywood. She has a huge fan base on social media and has millions of fans on Instagram.

