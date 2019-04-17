Bollywood dancing sensation and former porn star Sunny Leone's sexy photos in which she is seen posing in a bikini have set social media on fire, have a look at her sexy bikini photos!

Bollywood Baby Doll and social media sensation Sunny Leone has been setting the Internet ablaze with her sexy bikini photos which have set social media on fire! Her sexy curves and the hot body is to die for! Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Mastizaade, among several others and has also won millions of hearts with her sexy and breathtaking performances in item songs such as Munni Badnaam Huyi, Shake That Booty, Pink Lips, Kamakshi, Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai, Choli Blockbuster, Laila Main Laila, Piya More, Kuth Kuth Jayacha Honeymoon La, Chaap Nishna, among several others which have garnered millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

Sunny Leone will soon be making her debut in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries with her upcoming films such as Rangeela, Madhura Raja and Veeramadevi.

Sunny Leone also featured in her own biopic web-series titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone and her performance in the series was highly applauded.

Sunny Leone has been winning the Internet with her sexy and steamy photos which set social media on fire! Sunny Leone, who is a former porn star, participated in the 5th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss back in 2011 and later bagged her first Bollywood film Jism 2.

She has now been ruling Bollywood for several years and is also a social media sensation with a massive fan base on photo-sharing app Instagram. Sunny Leone keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos as well as videos which set the Internet on fire!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More