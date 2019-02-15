Sunny Leone's latest Punjabi song will sweep you off your feet! The video stars former adult star and Bollywood queen Sunny Leone and Upesh Jangwal in lead roles. Talking about the music video, it opens to sunny leone dancing amid the streets of Greece with Upesh Jangwal in a beautiful pink long kurta, denim shorts and yellow stole!

Sunny Leone’s fun Punjabi song- Hollywood Wale Nakhre is finally out! The song Hollywood wale Nakhre has been crooned by debut singer Upesh Jangwal, lyrics have been penned by Sachin Singhania and Tanveer Singh Kohli. The video stars former adult star and Bollywood queen Sunny Leone and Upesh Jangwal in lead roles. Talking about the music video, it opens to sunny leone dancing amid the streets of Greece with Upesh Jangwal in a beautiful pink long kurta, denim shorts and yellow stole! Making a fashion statement Sunny Leone looks hot as ever as she dances in high heels.

A few days back sunny leone took to her official Instagram handle to share the first teaser as well as the first poster of her upcoming song Hollywood Wale Nakhre the post had garnered 100k likes in just a few minutes!

Take a look at the music video here:

On the professional front, Sunny Leone will be soon seen making her Malayalam debut as well as Tollywood debut this year. The former adult star is a social media sensation with more than 18 million followers on Instagram who are crazy for her! She rose to fame after appearing in Controversial Salman Khan show Bigg Boss.

