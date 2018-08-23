Bollywood actor and former adult star Sunny Leone has been killing it on Instagram with her sexy and sultry photos and not to forget her hot videos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account. Her latest photo which the Baby Doll of Bollywood shared on her official Instagram handle on Thursday has been breaking the Internet.

Bollywood actor and former adult star Sunny Leone has been killing it on Instagram with her sexy and sultry photos and not to forget her hot videos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account. Her latest photo which the Baby Doll of Bollywood shared on her official Instagram handle on Thursday has been breaking the Internet. Dressed in a white shirt, Sunny Leone looks sizzling as she poses for the camera. Her selfie, in which we see her big brown and beautiful eyes is breathtaking! Not to forget, her Russian red lipstick is to die for!

Sunny is currently seen hosting the popular reality game show Splitsvilla 11 which has become very popular among the youth. Sunny Leone’s latest biopic web-series titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone has received overwhelming response from the audience and is being loved by all. Sunny Leone, who is a former porn star who later entered Bollywood after participating in the fifth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan is now gearing up for her debut in Telugu cinema with her upcoming film Veeramadevi.

Sunny Leone will be playing the role of a warrior princess in the film and has been learning horse riding for the same. Sunny Leone made her big Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2 and has later featured in many Bollywood films such as Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ragini MMS 2, among many others. She has also done many item numbers in Bollywood which have become one of the most popular dance numbers such as Baby Doll, Pink Lips, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Trippy Trippy, among many others. Sunny is one of the most searched Bollywood celebrities and is one of the most stunning and sexiest Bollywood actresses. Sunny Leone is now a social media sensation and her photos and videos go viral in no time!

