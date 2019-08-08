Sunny Leone is coming up with some good movies this year and is doing a debut in Tamil and Malayalam films and will be seen in the item song for Dabangg Franchise.

Karanjeet Kaur Vohra aka Sunny Leone is now a peppery sensation of Bollywood industry and she made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 and after this, she came up with movies like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Tera Intejar and a recently released movie Arjun Patiala.

Here are some of the movies of her which are due to release this year:

Veermadevi

Sunny is hitting her career up high and is going to make a Telugu debut with Veeramadevi in which she is going to play the role of a princess warrior. Veermadevi is already out with the first look poster in which the princess Sunny Leone is sitting on a horse and is set to take on the enemies and is looking majestic in her first look of the poster.

Rangeela

Sunny is all set for her Malayalam debut Rangeela, this movie is a comedy-drama and is directed by Santhosh Narayanan. The Rangeela movie team is all set for the shooting of the first song of the movie. Sunny posted a video on social media where she said shooting for the first song and it is such a cool backdrop.

Shooting the first song for Rangeela Malayalam Movie !! Such a cool back drop!Backwater Studios Posted by Sunny Leone on Monday, 4 February 2019

Tina & Lolo

It is an erotic thriller movie which was expected to release in 2016. Sunny and Karishma Tanna are in lead roles. Leone even got injured in between the stunt performance of the movie. Tina & Lolo is expected to release this year.

According to reports, Sunny Leone will do an item song after Kareena Kapoor’s Fevicol Se and Malaika Arora’s Munni Badnaam Hui for Dabangg 3.

