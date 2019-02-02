Sunny Leone Instagram photos: Item dancer and former pornstar Sunny Leone shared a delight on her official Instagram page, on Sunday, February 2. In the photo, the hottie was seen wearing off a white crop top, with which she paired a fitted navy blue pants, which had yellow and white stripes in it.

Sunny Leone Instagram photos: The sexiest lady, who never failed to impress her fans not just on social media, but also in the Bollywood industry, is back with another sizzling photo. On Sunday, the hottie shared a photo on her official Instagram page, which has a lot of followers. In the photo, the hottie was seen wearing off a white crop top, with which she paired a fitted navy blue pants, which had yellow and white stripes in it.

With more than 18 million followers on her official Instagram page, the diva knows well how to connect with her fans and followers on social media. Earlier she uploaded a photo, which she was seen in denim shorts, with which she paired a very cute T-shirt. Her smile was everything one would like to see on a Sunday. Indeed! it was a delight for many of us and that is why we will never stop stalking this gorgeous yet hot and elegant diva.

The diva started her career in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss. After which she gained a lot of success and was part of many films, in which she was seen as the dancing queen.

Currently, the diva is gearing up for her Mollywood movie in Goa, in which she going be seen with Suraj Venjaramoodu and Salim Kumar. It remains to be seen how well does the film perform and if it is another hit for Sunny, the diva.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More