Malayalam actor Sunny Wanye Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, Annayum Rasoolum and Second Show got married to Renjini Kunji on Wednesday i.e. April 10 in Guruvayoor temple at 06:00 am. The wedding reception of newly-married is likely to take place in Kochi, says reports.

Popular Malayalam actor Sunny Wanye got hitched to Kozhikode native and founder of Kshetra dance school in Kochi, Renjini Kunji in a private affair attended just by close friends and family members. The wedding was held in Guruvayoor temple at 06:00 am on Wednesday i.e. April 10. Wayne shared the good news with his millions of followers on Facebook by posting a photo in which Sunny is seen dressed in a traditional veshti with tulsi garland.

On the other hand, Renjini chose a blue coloured blouse with an off-white Kerala saree complimented with simple jewellery. Soon after Sunny’s upload with a caption, ‘Just got married’ went viral on social media. Sunny Wayne’s post is loaded with special blessings and wishes of fans and friends. As per reports doing round the corner, Sunny Wayne and Renjini Kunji’s wedding reception will be held in Kochi for industry friends and family.

Jus got married 😊 Posted by Sunny Wayne on Tuesday, 9 April 2019

Malayalam actor Dileep was spotted posing for a picture with the newly-weds. Take a sneak peek to the photos of newly-weds having fun during their wedding in Kerala.

Sunny Wayne aka Sujith Unnikrishnan is one of the known faces of Malayalam film industry. The popular actor who made his acting career in 2012 has movies like Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeeviyanu, Lord Livingstone 7000 Kandi, Kayamkulam Kochunni, French Viplavam, Zam Zam, Double Barrel, Thattathin Marayathu and Second Show under his belt.

Sunny Wayne is gearing up to feature in Anugraheethan Antony. Helmed by Prince Joy, Anugraheethan Antony is bankrolled by Thushar S and Naveen T. Manilal. Apart from Anugraheethan Antony, he will appear in Gauthami Nair directorial Vrittham. Both his upcoming movies are scheduled to hit the theatres, this year.

Sunny Wayne was last seen playing communist leader in Raju Murugan directorial Gypse. The Tamil road romance movie is bankrolled by Ambeth Kumar under the banners of Olympia Movies. Well, Gypsy also stars Jiiva, Natasha Singh, Lal Jose, Susheela Raman and Sanjay Mishra.

