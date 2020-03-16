Super 30: Super 30 founder Arvind Kumar shares a special note for Hrithik Roshan on winning the best actor award at recent Zee Cine awards. Here is what the founder has to say about the super hero.

Super 30; The founder of the underprivileged program Super 30, Anand Kumar shared greetings for Hrithik Roshan as he got the achievement for the character. Hrithik Roshan won Best Actor award for Super 30 for creating an incredible character Anand Kumar in his own way. Hrithik Roshan’s film was a big hit and the story was inspiring which touched the hearts of the audience.

Anand Kumar wrote a heart taking message for Hrithik Roshan he said that Hrithik has already got the best award from his audience, he said when the telecast of the film happened on the television a day ago. Again, he started receiving the messages from the people congratulating him and appreciating him. He gave a big thanks to him to express his story to the nation.

The film also faced criticism as Hrithik Roshan has a bright face and Anand Kumar is dark in complexion so people were asking why Hrithik Roshan was taken as the main lead. There must be some other protagonist in the film. There were names recommended from Bollywood but Anand Kumar said no to the second choice. He wanted Hrithik to perform the task as he found him the most suitable and he is the best actor who can deliver his story.

सुपर30 में ऐतिहासिक अदाकारी के लिए बेस्ट एक्टर अवार्ड से सम्मानित होने पर @iHrithik जी सुपर 30 परिवार को गर्व है. वैसे आपको सबसे बड़ा अवार्ड तो दर्शकों ने ही दे दिया है. कल जब 8 महीने बाद भी स्टार गोल्ड पर सुपर 30 फिल्म आ रही थी तब मेरा इनबॉक्स एक बार फिर से बधाईयों से फुल हो गया pic.twitter.com/H13oivt3Fp — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) March 16, 2020

But the film does too well in the theaters and earned well. In many of the interviews, Anand Kumar said that people are not happy because someone is telling the story of a poor man. But at the same time, so many people were there to respect him.

