Super 30 box office collection day 10: After a hiatus of 2 years, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is back at the silver screens with his latest release Super 30. On its Day 10 at the box office, the film has marched its way into Rs 100 crore club.

Super 30 box office collection Day 10: Hrithik Roshan has hit a masterstroke with his latest release Super 30. Inspired by the life of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program ‘Super 30’, the film has managed to strike a chord with the audience and is receiving love and appreciation from all fronts. From politicians, celebrities, film critics to the audience, India is in awe of Super 30 and it has translated into an impressive performance at the box office.

On its 10th day at the box office, Super 30 has zoomed past Rs 100 crore club and is in no mood to slow down anytime soon. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the latest trade figures on his official Twitter account. In its Week 2, Super 30 earned Rs 4.52 crore on Friday, Rs 8.53 crore on Saturday and Rs 11.68 crore on Sunday, taking the grand total to Rs 100.58 crore.

Regionally, Super 30 has earned Rs 31.49 crore in Mumbai, Rs 20.66 crore in Delhi/UP, Rs 8.77 crore in Punjab, Rs 4.63 crore in Rajasthan, Rs 3.59 crore in Bihar, Rs 5.85 crore in West Bengal, Rs 3.82 crore in CI and Rs 4.75 crore in CP. To the added benefit of the makers, Super 30 has also been made tax free by the government of Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

#Super30 crosses ₹ 💯 cr… Grabs a major chunk of market share, despite local and #Hollywood movies proving tough competitors… Biz multiplied rapidly on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr. Total: ₹ 100.58 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2019

#Super30 biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 75.85 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 24.73 cr

Total: ₹ 100.58 cr

India biz.#Super30 growth in biz… Week 2…

Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 89.14%

Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 36.93 %

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2019

#Super30 contribution from several circuits…

⭐️ Mumbai: ₹ 31.49 cr

⭐️ DelhiUP: ₹ 20.66 cr

⭐️ Punjab: ₹ 8.77 cr

⭐️ Rajasthan: ₹ 4.63 cr

⭐️ Bihar: ₹ 3.59 cr

⭐️ West Bengal: ₹ 5.85 cr

⭐️ Nizam: ₹ 5.32 cr

⭐️ CI: ₹ 3.82 cr

⭐️ CP: ₹ 4.75 cr

Total till [Sunday] 21 July 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2019

Directed by Vikas Bahl and bankrolled by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment, Super 30 also stars the likes of Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Sadh and more. Released on July 12, 2019, the film has also braved competition from films like Kabir Singh, The Lion King and Article 15.

