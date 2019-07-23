Super 30 box office collection day 13: Vikas Bahl's Super 30 recently crossed the mark of Rs 150 crores worldwide. In the film, actor Hrithik Roshan is seen playing the role of math teacher Anand Kumar who teaches unprivileged children to clear IIT entrance test.

Super 30 box office collection Day 13: Hrithik Roshan’s latest movie Super 30 recently entered 150 crore club at the worldwide box office. The film based on a true story of a mathematician Anand Kumar was released on July 12 is making good business at the ticket window. Till now the movie has earned Rs 122.13 crore in India and Rs 28.26 at the overseas box office which equals to the sum of Rs 150.39 crore at the global box office. According to reports, it will be difficult for the film to cross the 200 crore club because two Bollywood films will release this Friday.

In a recent Tweet, Taran Adarsh revealed the business film is making on the big screens. Super 30 is directed by Vikas Bahl and features Hrithik Roshan, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Mrunal Thakur and Amit Sadh in important roles. The film is co-produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and HRX Films.

The film has received positive reviews globally and is critically acclaimed by movie critiques giving the film 3.5 stars. The plot of the movie revolves around Hrithik playing the role of teacher Anand Kumar who helps 30 unprivileged students clear the entrance exam for renowned institution IIT. Hrithik has done a brilliant job fitting into the role perfectly.

#Super30 – #Overseas…

Week 1: $ 3.261 million

Week 2…

Day 8 [Fri]: $ 263k

Day 9 [Sat]: $ 343k

Day 10 [Sun]: $ 234k

Total: $ 4.101 million [₹ 28.26 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2019

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Mohenjo-Daro after a gap of two years. He will be next seen Krrish 4 which is a sequel of Krrish series.

