Super 30 box office collection Day 15: Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Super 30 has it's game strong at the ticket window. The Anand Kumar biopic entered its third week and is expected to collect final business of 135-140 crore.

Super 30 box office collection Day 15: Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Super 30 was released this month on July 12. Since the time of its release, the movie has been doing strong business at the box office. Directed by Vikas Bahl and co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Super 30 is based on a real-life story of a teacher and mathematician Anand Kumar who teaches 30 unprivileged students to crack IIT entrance exam. The film features Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

The biopic entered the 100 crore club in one week and has become the seventh highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. The film recently entered the third week and has managed to keep a stronghold at the ticket window. It is expected that the film will collect the final business of 135-140 crore. If the film crosses 140 crore nett it will break Gully Boy’s nett collection.

In the movie, Hrithik has played the role of Anand and Mrunal was seen playing the character of his wife. Meanwhile, the film has received mixed reviews from their fans and Hrithik has been praised for giving one of his best performance so far.

In a recent interview, Hrithik’s on-screen brother Nandish Sandhu talks about working with him. He said, when it comes to working Hrithik is very hardworking, flexible, adjusting and is always ready for discussions.

On the work front, the Krrish actor Hrithik was last seen in Kaabil which was released in 2017. Further, the actor will be seen in Krrish 4 which is a sequel of Krrish series and alongside Tiger Shroff in Yash Raj Films next untitled movie.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App