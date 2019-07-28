Super 30 box office collection Day 16: Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Super 30 has collected Rs 175 crore globally. Yesterday the film earned Rs 2 crore at the ticket window and has made Rs 115 crore in India so far. The Anand Kumar biopic has received positive reviews from fans and has become the seventh highest-grossing Hindi film of 2019.

The Anand Kumar biopic made Rs. Rs 75.85 crore in the first week and Rs 37.86 crore in the second week. It has crossed Rs 175 crore worldwide and has become the seventh highest-grossing Hindi film of 2019. Hrithik starrer is making strong business at the box office since the time of its release and entered the 100 crore club in one week. It is one of the highest-earning films of Krrish actor.

Talking about the film, the biopic is directed by Vikas Bahl co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie is based on a true story of mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar who helps 30 unprivileged students to crack IIT entrance exam. The film also stars Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The film recently entered the third week and has managed to keep a stronghold at the ticket window. In the movie, Hrithik is seen playing the role of mathematician Anand Kumar and Mrunal was seen playing the character of his wife. The film has received mixed reviews from its fans and Hrithik is being appreciated for giving one of his best performance so far. It should be noted that the movie has been announced tax-free in many states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and national capital Delhi.

On the professional front, the Krrish actor Hrithik was last seen in Kaabil which was a 2017 release. The actor will be next seen in Krrish 4 which is a sequel of Krrish series and in another Yash Raj movie alongside Tiger Shroff. The movie hasn’t been named yet.

