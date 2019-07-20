Super 30 box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 released last week and is continuing to perform well at the box office. Till now the film has earned Rs 80.36 crore and is predicted to soon cross the mark of Rs 100 crore.

Super 30 box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 has turned out to be a major success at the box office. Though, the film garnered mixed responses it somehow managed to conquer the heart with the interesting storyline. It seems that the film is very close to the heart of the actor as he left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Srivastava, Pankaj Tripathi and Nandish Sandhu in supporting roles.

Recently, film critic Taran Adrash shared the recent collections of the film. The film opened with Rs 11.83 crore at the box office, on day 2 it earned Rs 18.19 crore, day 3 Rs 20.74 crore, on day 4 it earned Rs 6.92 crore, on day 5 Rs 6.39 crore, day 6 Rs 6.16 crore. Talking about today’s collection, the film has earned Rs 4.51 crore on day 8. In total, the film has earned Rs 80.36 crore.

Talking about the film, it narrates about the life of a mathematician and influencer Anand Kumar from Bihar. In the film, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Anand and is expected to soon emerge as a hit film.

#Super30 is super-strong on [second] Fri… Biz should witness significant growth on [second] Sat and Sun… Will comfortably cross ₹ ? cr mark in Week 2… [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr. Total: ₹ 80.36 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2019

Recently, Disney’s film The Lion King released and is expected to give a stiff competition on the box office. However, as per the film critics, the genres of both the films are different so it is predicted that Super 30 will continue to perform well at the box office.

#TheLionKing roars… Opens in double digits on Day 1… Trends better than #SpiderManFarFromHome [Day 1: ₹ 10.05 cr]… Biz will witness an upturn on Day 2 and 3, when kids and families throng cineplexes… Fri ₹ 11.06 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 13.17 cr. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2019

